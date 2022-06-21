Bulli Bai App Case: Mumbai Court Grants Bail to Neeraj Bishnoi, Two Others
After Tuesday's order, all the accused in the Mumbai Police case have been granted bail.
Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday, 21 June, granted bail to three accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case, namely Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur, and Neeraj Singh.
On 1 January, photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded on an app by the name of 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub. This came nearly six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy, wherein pictures of Muslim women were similarly misused.
The 21-year-old Bishnoi, is allegedly the mastermind behind the app, and Aumkareshwar Thakur is the one behind 'Sulli Deals' app.
'Share Photos Of Famous Non-BJP Muslim Women'
According to news agency PTI, Bishnoi reportedly claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case, and sought parity as his co-accused had been given bail.
In April, the Bandra magistrate court in the metropolis had granted bail to three other accused – Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal.
The police, in its charge sheet filed in March, had alleged that Bishnoi asked another co-accused to send photographs of 100 ''famous non-BJP Muslim women'' with an aim to put them up for auction.
The charge sheet also said he was the first to share the link of GitHub's Bulli Bai app on his Twitter group, and that members of the group were fully aware that the app was targeting Muslim women.
