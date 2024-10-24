Harassed, Yet Resilient: Muslim Women Journalists Fight Gendered Disinformation

This topic was also selected due to the lack of existing literature or studies in this domain.

This specific form of harassment aims not only to silence these journalists but also to delegitimise their work by attacking their gender and religious identity.

Disinformation campaigns against female Muslim journalists often employ various tactics. These include the creation and dissemination of mis- or disinformation, doctored images, and videos that misrepresent the journalists' views or actions.

Social media platforms are rife with coordinated attacks, where trolls and bots amplify derogatory content, making it viral.



Ayyub has often been targeted with such disinformation, which The Quint has fact-checked.

In 2022, after actor Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock on the stage during the 94th annual Academy Awards, a fabricated satirical article on Ayyub, which claimed she said ‘Hinduism makes people violent’, because Smith identifies as Hindu.

This led to people targeting Ayyub, believing satire to be a real statement by the journalist.