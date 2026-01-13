ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

X Platform Outage Disrupts Access For Thousands Worldwide

X platform faces major outage, impacting thousands of users globally and raising concerns over content moderation.

On 13 January 2026, thousands of users worldwide experienced significant disruptions accessing X. The outage persisted for several hours for many, affecting both web and mobile app users.

Reports indicated that users were unable to load timelines, post updates, or access direct messages, leading to widespread inconvenience and concern among individuals and businesses reliant on the platform for communication and outreach.

Technical disruptions on X have also coincided with broader issues of internet reliability and access, particularly in regions experiencing political unrest or government-imposed restrictions.

Analysis showed that in countries like Iran, authorities have targeted alternative communication channels such as Starlink to suppress the flow of protest information, further highlighting the critical role of social media platforms in information dissemination.

Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information.

