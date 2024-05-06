Old, Unrelated Clip Viral as Gangster Goldy Brar Being Shot Dead in California

A video showing a shootout is going viral with a claim that it shows gangster Goldy Brar, also known as Satinderjit Singh, being shot dead by unknown people in California, United States.
Are these claims true?: No, the video is old and does not show Brar being shot dead in the US. The incident dates back to July 2023, when some gunmen opened fire in New Orleans.
How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search directed us to the same visuals uploaded on the official channel of 'WDSU News'.
It was published on 31 July 2023 with a title that said, "Video shows two women shot on Industry Street after gunmen open fire."
News reports: A report published in WWLTV — a television station in New Orleans — said that a shootout has left two women injured and the police has asked for assistance in locating the suspects.
It mentioned that the video showed a car driving up and shots being fired immediately, where two people were seen coming out of the car and firing at a house.
About Goldy Brar's alleged death news reports: While there were initial reports claiming that the gangster had allegedly died in a shootout, however, recent news reports have clarified that Brar is alive.
It should be noted that Brar was declared a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.
A report in Times of India said that a man named Gladney Xavier was killed in a gang-related shooting in Fresno, California.
It carried a statement from the US police who confirmed that the victim was not a man named Goldy Brar.
Fresno Police, in a statement, had shared the images of the victim and the accused on their official Facebook handle. The victim was identified as a 37-year-old man named Xavier Gladney.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old and unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows some people shooting gangster Goldy Brar dead in California, United States.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)