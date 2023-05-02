ADVERTISEMENT

Goldy Brar, Wanted for Moose Wala Murder, in Canada's Top-25 Fugitives List

A government release says that Goldy Brar is believed to be in Canada and 'represents a risk' to public safety.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Goldy Brar, Wanted for Moose Wala Murder, in Canada's Top-25 Fugitives List
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Gangster Goldy Brar aka Satinderjit Singh, wanted for the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, has been included in Canada's list of top-25 most wanted fugitives, officials said on Tuesday, 2 May.

"Brar is accused of orchestrating the murders of Rajat Kumar, of Gurlal Singh, and is also suspected of ordering the murder of Indian rapper, singer, songwriter Shubhdeep Singh aka 'Sidhu Moose Wala' on May 29, 2022 in India," a press release from the Canadian government stated.

It also mentioned that Brar is believed to be residing in Canada and "represents a risk" to public safety, but is not charged with any criminal offence in the country.
Also Read

Punjab Police Arrests Goldy Brar Gang Member in Murder Case of Dera Follower

Punjab Police Arrests Goldy Brar Gang Member in Murder Case of Dera Follower
ADVERTISEMENT

Moose Wala was shot dead while travelling in his SUV near his native village of Moosa in Punjab on 29 June last year.

On the day he died, Brar claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post - in which he said that he had orchestrated the killing of the rapper to take revenge for the murder of another gangster.

Brar is considered to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in Moose Wala's murder and has been serving a prison term in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Also Read

Goldy Brar Gives 'Interview' Days After 'Arrest': Here's What US Authorities Say

Goldy Brar Gives 'Interview' Days After 'Arrest': Here's What US Authorities Say

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Canada   goldy brar 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×