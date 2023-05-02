Goldy Brar, Wanted for Moose Wala Murder, in Canada's Top-25 Fugitives List

Moose Wala was shot dead while travelling in his SUV near his native village of Moosa in Punjab on 29 June last year.

On the day he died, Brar claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post - in which he said that he had orchestrated the killing of the rapper to take revenge for the murder of another gangster.

Brar is considered to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in Moose Wala's murder and has been serving a prison term in Delhi's Tihar Jail.