Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Fans Celebrating RCB's Victory in 2024 WPL

After the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), a video is now going viral claiming that it shows fans celebrating the win by bursting firecrackers.
What have users said?: The video carried text that said, "Rcb win ipl trophy. The fans celebration will be at peaks and that day will be BIG thing in Indians Cricket history ever (sic)."
The video had garnered over two million views on the platform at the time of writing this report. Another similar claim can be viewed here.
Are these claims true?: Neither is the video recent nor is it related to WPL or India. It could be traced back to at least 2014 and is from Yunlin County, Taiwan.
How did we find that out?: We performed a reverse image search and came across a longer version of the same video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'Xplicit Nation'.
The video was shared on 14 December 2014 with a caption that said, "1 MILLION Fireworks Set Off At The Same Time."
News reports: A report published in SoraNews24 mentioned that an entire street in Taiwan was covered with firecrackers to reportedly celebrate the Lantern Festival.
It mentioned that people did not take any safety precautions and the firecrackers caused a lot of smoke.
The report carried similar visuals as the viral video.
Geolocating the place: Another round of reverse image search directed us to a recent video on YouTube, which showed fireworks in locality that had similarities to the viral clip.
The video was published on 10 November 2022 and its title was in Chinese.
Taking hints from the title, we searched for the place on Google Maps.
Using the 'street view' option, we were able to find the location where the incident took place.
The map below shows visuals from Shuilin, Yulin County in Taiwan.
Comparing the visuals: On comparing keyframes from the viral video to the visuals available on Google Maps, we could conclude that the former was recorded in Yunlin County.
A comparison clearly shows several similarities.
(Source: Viral Image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Conclusion: This video of people bursting firecrackers on the streets is old and unrelated to India.
