The 3 Ts of India's Taiwan Policy

Threat Perception/Management: China looms large as a potential spoiler for India-Taiwan relations. While there is a temptation to play the ' Taiwan card ' against China, episodic politicisation is not a sustainable strategy. Building substantial interdependence is key to giving the relationship real weight and credibility. A strong India-Taiwan partnership could serve as a litmus test for the actual potency of the Chinese threat and offer a collective stance against coercive tactics.

Transnationalism: The Indian diaspora in Taiwan, though small, has established a vibrant community since the 1970s . Their strong socio-economic standing can be a conduit for expressing transnational ties, which New Delhi should institutionalise to fortify connections. Additionally, with Taiwan facing a workforce shortage, there is a demand for more skilled workers from India, presenting an opportunity to strengthen ties through human capital.

As India navigates its geopolitical strategy, a recalibration of its Taiwan policy is due. A consistent and pragmatic approach, devoid of a myopic China prism, can unlock new avenues for collaboration, particularly in trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

The continuity of a DPP presidency, from President Tsai Ing-wen to President-elect Lai Ching-te, therefore represents a golden opportunity. The evolving global order calls for India to assert its strategic autonomy by forging meaningful partnerships with nations like Taiwan. By doing so, India can not only contribute to regional stability but also reinforce its position as a major player in the Indo-Pacific theatre.

[Chetan Rana is a doctoral candidate (Diplomacy and Disarmament) at Jawaharlal Nehru University and an Associate Editor at 9DASHLINE. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]