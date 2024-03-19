‘Better Late Than Never’ – At 33, Asha Shobana Delighted to Help RCB Win Title

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) title on Sunday, 17 March, triumphing over Delhi Capitals (DC) by 5 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
As RCB lifted the trophy for the first time in WPL, 33-year-old leg-spinner Asha Shobana emerged as a key bowler for the side, claiming joint second-highest number of wickets with 12 scalps to her credit. Following RCB's remarkable victory, Asha spoke to The Quint, shed light on captain Smriti Mandhana's advice during the final match, picked her favorite wicket of the tournament, and more.
Here are the excerpts:
When you came in to bowl, what did Smriti Mandhana tell you? Was there any special plan?
Smriti (Mandhana) told me to stick to my strength. She said I can naturally turn the ball, just stick to it, and have faith. Smriti has always told us to enjoy the game and have a smile on our face.
How would you decribe your journey with RCB?
It's been fantastic. Playing under Smriti and all the senior players like Pez (Ellyse Perry), Sophie Devine, it’s a wonderful feeling. We never felt like we were away from home. It was like home for us. They made it feel like a beautiful bunch of players came together as a family.
Amongst all the wickets you took, which one's your favourite?
Of course, there are two wickets. My favourite is Marizanne Kapp’s wicket because she's my favorite all-rounder and second is Tahila McGrath.
You have been playing the sport for almost two decades. Now, at 33, you have been a key player in RCB's maiden title. What does this mean to you?
It means everything to me at the moment. Better late than ever.
Despite having just 5 wickets to your name after the first season, the management retained you and showed faith in this season. How has that worked for you?
That takes a lot of courage. RCB management, coaches, scouts, everybody put their trust in me. It takes a lot of courage for a franchisee to trust their players. They gave me certain targets to work on in the offseason. I'm so glad that I lived up to that expectation and delivered it well. I’m very happy.
At what point in the final did you feel the match was swinging in RCB’s favour?
I think Sophie Molineux’s three wickets played a major role. And I would take two names - the other is Shreyanka Patil. What a wonderful performance, what a couple of deliveries were too good to watch. I watched her bowling five to six times in rewind mode and I loved it.
