Success of WPL Paves the Way for Greater Recognition of Women’s Sports in India

The success of the WPL’s second season can be attributed to various factors, chief among them being the stellar performances of the cricketers themselves. From nail-biting and last-ball thrillers to displays of unmatched skill and determination, the tournament showcased the immense talent and potential of women's cricket in India.

The tournament began with a bang as the first game itself saw a last-ball humdinger where Sajana Sajeevan hit a six off the last ball to win Mumbai Indians the game against Delhi Capitals. That match set the ball rolling, and from then on, there were exciting encounters and superlative performances by the women throughout the tournament.

Despite the success of the last edition, there remained a wide gap between India’s domestic players and the world's best who dominated the WPL. Acknowledging this reality, Indian captain Harmanpreet pointed out that lesser-known Indian players had limited roles and opportunities in the first season.