Success of WPL Paves the Way for Greater Recognition of Women’s Sports in India

If anyone in Bengaluru was living under a rock and unaware of the huge wave of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) sweeping the country, they would have had to come out on Sunday night. The Royal Challengers Bangalore won the second edition of the tournament, catalysing celebrations across the city as people hit the streets chanting “RCB”, and waving the team's flags.
As Smriti Mandhana and her ‘Superwomen’ won the WPL final on Sunday, the RCB secured their first-ever T20 trophy. The spirited women’s team broke a 16-year jinx—the RCB men's team has failed to win the IPL trophy for 16 seasons, but the women tasted glory and triumph in just the second edition of the WPL by defeating table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in the final.
It brought an end to the title drought for the franchise, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of women’s cricket in India and underscoring its growing popularity in the country.
For many cricket enthusiasts in Bengaluru and beyond, the WPL has become a focal point of excitement and anticipation. With each season, the league has garnered increasing attention and support, drawing fans from all walks of life to stadiums and television screens to witness the electrifying action unfold.
The success of the WPL’s second season can be attributed to various factors, chief among them being the stellar performances of the cricketers themselves. From nail-biting and last-ball thrillers to displays of unmatched skill and determination, the tournament showcased the immense talent and potential of women's cricket in India.
The tournament began with a bang as the first game itself saw a last-ball humdinger where Sajana Sajeevan hit a six off the last ball to win Mumbai Indians the game against Delhi Capitals. That match set the ball rolling, and from then on, there were exciting encounters and superlative performances by the women throughout the tournament.
Despite the success of the last edition, there remained a wide gap between India’s domestic players and the world's best who dominated the WPL. Acknowledging this reality, Indian captain Harmanpreet pointed out that lesser-known Indian players had limited roles and opportunities in the first season.
At the time, many experts had talked about young and uncapped Indian players gaining invaluable experience by sharing the field and dressing rooms with global cricketing icons. This was evident in the second season as many young Indian players shined on the big stage at crucial moments.
One name that tops this list is Deepti Sharma, who was remarkable throughout the tournament. Though her team, UP Warriorz, couldn’t make the playoffs, Deepti was magnificent with both bat and ball and was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.
She made 295 runs at a stunning average of 98.33 and was dismissed just twice in eight innings. Deepti was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament and, with the ball, she took 10 wickets and was overall the seventh-highest wicket-taker. More than the number of runs and wickets, she performed at crucial junctures and made a strong impact on her franchise.
Another young Indian player who made a strong statement is RCB off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who grabbed the Purple Cap by bagging 13 wickets. She picked up four wickets, conceding just 12 runs against DC and turned the final decisively in RCB’s favour.
Asha Sobhana also played a significant role in RCB’s title triumph. With 12 wickets in her kitty, she finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the season. Her five-wicket haul in RCB’s opening match against UP Warriorz and defending 12 runs in the final over against MI in the Eliminator were the defining moments of her journey.
With left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque also grabbing nine wickets in WPL 2024, our search for some reliable spinners was answered this season as Indian women dominated the show among bowlers.
In addition, established players like Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur were superb for their respective franchises. Shafali made 309 runs and was among the top three run-getters, while Harman was a huge reason why the Mumbai Indians could make the playoffs this season.
Particularly pleasing was the resurgence of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who had entered the WPL 2024 with a string of low scores in T20Is. There was an urgent need for Harmanpreet to find her form, and she roared back in style, scoring 268 runs at an average of 53.60 and a whopping strike rate of 141.05.
But all of this player talk will be incomplete without mentioning the one woman that the media can’t have enough of – Ellyse Perry!
She was instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the RCB from being fourth last season to champions in 2024. Ellyse, regarded as one of the best women cricketers of all time, justified the buzz around her through her all-round excellence. She was the Orange Cap holder with 347 runs and 7 wickets, including a six-wicket record haul in a single match. Against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, she dragged her side out of a mess and made sure that the RCB had a fighting total on the board. In the finals, she remained unbeaten in the chase, taking her side to victory by eight wickets.
Besides the dedication and hard work of the players, the craze around the WPL can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the support of fans and the visionary leadership of the league's organisers. By investing in infrastructure, marketing, and player development, the WPL has transformed women’s cricket from a niche pursuit into a mainstream phenomenon, capturing the imagination of millions across the country.
Building on the momentum of its inaugural season in 2023, the second edition witnessed a significant expansion in terms of scope and scale. Matches were held in both Bengaluru and Delhi, providing greater accessibility and exposure for players and fans alike.
One of the most striking aspects of the WPL was its ability to transcend boundaries and bring people together. The sight of crowds filling the streets of Bengaluru, chanting and waving flags in support of RCB, is a testament to the power of sport to unite and inspire. In addition to its entertainment value, by providing a platform for players to compete against the best in the business, the league has raised the standard of play and helped nurture a new generation of talent.
This also paves the way for greater recognition of and support for women’s sports in India. With its lucrative sponsorship deals, extensive media coverage, and widespread popularity, the league has demonstrated that there is a strong demand for women’s cricket and that female athletes deserve to be celebrated and rewarded for their achievements. As the league evolves, it has the potential to become a global powerhouse in women’s cricket and will undoubtedly inspire future generations of women cricketers to dream big and aim high.
(Siddhaarth Mahan is a writer on sports who also works as an actor and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He tweets at @siddhaarthmahan.)
