False Memory & COVID-19: How Misinformation Tricks Your Brain

Yesterday, a friend of mine told me that doctors belonging to the World Health Organisation (WHO) had taken a complete “U-turn” on their finding about novel coronavirus.

Digging a little deeper, I found that her claim stemmed from a viral video that was debunked by several fact-checking organisations, including The Quint’s WebQoof.

The utter belief of my friend that the claim was true and that it had happened made me wonder whether misinformation plays a role in creating false memories.