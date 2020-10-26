Video Riddled With COVID-19 Misinformation is Not By WHO Doctors

The first false claim in the video comes right at the beginning when Dr Klerke dismisses COVID-19 pandemic as a hoax.

According to the WHO, a pandemic is defined as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people”. When Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on 11 March, there we 1,18,000 cases of virus recorded in 114 countries and nearly 4000 people had died.

At the time of filing this report, according to the Johns Hopkins University, there are 43 million cases of novel coronavirus across the globe which have resulted in 11,53,857 deaths.

Further, the claim made in the viral video regarding the number of COVID deaths in Ireland is also False. While one of the speakers claims that 98 people have died in the country after being infected by the novel coronavirus, data provided by Johns Hopkins University mentions that there 57,128 cases of coronavirus in Ireland more than 1800 people have lost their lives.