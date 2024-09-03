Fact-Check: Fake Opinion Poll Showing Congress Lead in Haryana Goes Viral!

With the state assembly elections in Haryana right around the corner, an opinion poll graphic attributed to Republic-Matrize shared on social media purports to show the Congress party's lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What does the graphic state?: Based on the data from the purported opinion poll, the BJP is expected to win 26-36 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) is predicted to secure 35-40 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to obtain 15-20 seats, with other parties likely to win 0-2 seats.

Who shared it?: The graphic was shared by AAP spokesperson Nyvaan Sharma.