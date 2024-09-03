ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Fake Opinion Poll Showing Congress Lead in Haryana Goes Viral!

This graphic is fake and not published by Matrize.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
With the state assembly elections in Haryana right around the corner, an opinion poll graphic attributed to Republic-Matrize shared on social media purports to show the Congress party's lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What does the graphic state?: Based on the data from the purported opinion poll, the BJP is expected to win 26-36 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) is predicted to secure 35-40 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to obtain 15-20 seats, with other parties likely to win 0-2 seats.

Who shared it?: The graphic was shared by AAP spokesperson Nyvaan Sharma.



An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false as this graphic is fake.

  • Republic-Matrize has not published any opinion poll that projects Congress's lead in the Haryana assembly elections.

  • What we found: After checking both Republic and Matrize's websites and social media handles, we did not come across any recent polls related to the Haryana elections.

  • Matrize has shared multiple posts from Times Group news channels regarding different government subjects and the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

  • As per the Matrize-Times poll, BJP+ is expected to secure 37-42 seats, Congress 33-38 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 3-8 seats, and others 7-12 seats in the state.

  • We also ran a Google reverse image search on the purported graphic, and came across a story by ETV Bharat from 1 June.

  • The ETV poll showed the exit poll findings for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

  • The name "Republic-Matrize," voting finger symbol and Haryana map are the same in the two graphics.



Here are the similarities between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

When are the polls?: Haryana will vote for its assembly elections on 5 October. The state currently has a BJP government with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister.

Conclusion: A fake opinion poll graphic showing Congress's lead in Haryana went viral on social media.

