Exclusive: Sports Ministry Has 'No Details' of Inquiry Report on Brij Bhushan

Initially, the committee was asked to submit its report within four weeks, but the Ministry extended the deadline by two weeks to the third week of February. As per media reports, the Committee finally submitted the report on 5 April.

On 28 April, this reporter filed an RTI request for a copy of the report.

Tarun Pareek, Under Secretary of the Sports Ministry, responded on 26 May, stating that the report is not available.

Several media reports had previously stated that Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met with the protesting wrestlers for four hours at his residence in New Delhi on 19 January 2023.

Later, on 27 April 2023, Thakur said, “We heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee, we also want an impartial probe, there were 14 meetings that were conducted. Everybody was given an opportunity to keep their point of view in front of an oversight committee.”

Wrestler Bajrang Punia responded to the former Sports Minister's statement, noting that Thakur spent only 12 minutes on the matter.

The Quint has reached out to Thakur for his response to this allegation. We will update the story when he responds.