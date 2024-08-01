Haryana Man Forced to Join Russian Army, Dies in Ukraine War; Family Awaits Body

“I request the Prime Minister and the administration with folded hands to help me get my younger brother’s body back from Russia so that we can perform his last rites,” Ajay Moun lamented.

His 26-year-old brother Ravi died on the frontline fighting for Russia, against Ukraine. Ajay had not heard from his brother since March this year. Two days after he wrote to the Indian Embassy in Moscow on 21 July, its consular wing confirmed Ravi’s death.

In an earlier interview with The Quint, Ajay had claimed that Ravi was offered the job in Russia by “an agent, who had promised that he would not be sent to the warfront.” But after reaching Russia, Ravi was “coerced” to join the Russian army and fight against Ukraine, Ajay told The Quint. This is the case with several youths from Mator village in Kaithal district of Haryana, Ravi’s hometown.