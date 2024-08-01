Haryana Man Forced to Join Russian Army, Dies in Ukraine War; Family Awaits Body

“I request the Prime Minister and the administration with folded hands to help me get my younger brother’s body back from Russia so that we can perform his last rites,” Ajay Moun lamented.
His 26-year-old brother Ravi died on the frontline fighting for Russia, against Ukraine. Ajay had not heard from his brother since March this year. Two days after he wrote to the Indian Embassy in Moscow on 21 July, its consular wing confirmed Ravi’s death.
In an earlier interview with The Quint, Ajay had claimed that Ravi was offered the job in Russia by “an agent, who had promised that he would not be sent to the warfront.” But after reaching Russia, Ravi was “coerced” to join the Russian army and fight against Ukraine, Ajay told The Quint. This is the case with several youths from Mator village in Kaithal district of Haryana, Ravi’s hometown.
Last month, Russia had reportedly agreed to discharge Indian men deployed in the Russian army within weeks. The decision, which was not formally announced by Russia, came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “direct intervention” on the issue during his two-day visit to Moscow from 9 to 11 July, The Hindu reported.
Even as dozens of Indians still remain stuck in the war zone, The Quint speaks to Ajay on what compelled Ravi to take up the job in Russia and the challenges his family is facing to repatriate Ravi’s mortal remains.
‘Duped by Agent, Forced to Join Russian Army’
Ravi had left for Russia on 13 January this year. An agent, hailing from the same village, had approached Ravi’s family, offering the job in transportation in Russia.
“We knew that the war between Russia and Ukraine was going on. But the agent promised a job in transportation. We were assured that Ravi won’t be sent to the frontline,” Ajay claimed, adding that the agent had duped them.
Not only this, but the agent had also allegedly charged Rs 11.5 lakh from the family for the job.
“There are no jobs here whatsoever. Our financial situation was in dire straits. We sold our land to arrange the money to send Ravi to Russia, hoping he’ll get a well-paying job there,” Ajay told The Quint. He said that Ravi wouldn’t have gone abroad had there been any jobs back home in Haryana.
The unemployment rate in Haryana is among the worst in the country, followed by Rajasthan, as per data reported by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
After he reached Russia, Ravi called his brother on 15 January.
“Ravi told me he was given two options – either serve 10 years in the prison or join the Russian Army and fight against Ukraine. He had no choice but to pick the latter,” Ajay said.
‘Was Sent to the Frontline Twice, Knew He May Not Survive’
Ravi was among a group of 12 men who were taken to the frontline on 3 March. 29-year-old Tejpal Singh, who hailed from Amritsar, Punjab, was also a part of the same group, Ajay said.
Also Read: Who Was Tejpal Singh, Who Wanted to Serve India but Died Fighting for Russia
“They were sent in two army tanks. Of the 12 men, ten died in the shelling. Only Ravi and a Nepalese man escaped,” Ajay said. He learnt this from a video that Ravi had shared with him on 6 March. Ravi was admitted to a hospital for a week.
In the video, which was accessed by The Quint, Ravi can be heard saying that he “may not survive,” amid constant bombardment.
Ajay last heard from his brother on 12 March, before he was sent to the frontline for the second time. Since then, there has been nothing but deafening silence from his end.
Over the months, Ajay tried to contact several men who had left with Ravi to Russia but in vain. One of those men allegedly told him that Ukrainian soldiers had captured soldiers as prisoners of war.
‘Have No Money Left, Appeal Govt to Bring His Body Back’
On 23 July, Ajay finally heard back from the Indian Embassy in Moscow, confirming Ravi’s death. The email read:
“The Russian side has confirmed the death. However, to identify the body, they need the DNA test from his close relatives, especially DNA test from his mother.”
Since their mother had passed away a few years ago, Ajay had to get DNA tests of his father, for which they had to travel to Delhi.
On being asked if the governments of either country have offered the family any compensation, Ajay said, “We were told that we’ll get monetary compensation only if we go to Russia. But I don’t have any money left. I had to borrow money for travelling to Delhi; Russia is impossible.”
Ajay mentioned that “no one from the administration has visited them” or offered any help since the news of Ravi’s death broke. He appealed to the prime minister and the Indian government to get Ravi’s mortal remains back so that the family can perform his last rites.
Ajay also requested for the repatriation of other Indian youth, who are stuck in the Russian army after being duped by local agents.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had confirmed the death of two Indian nationals recruited in the Russian army through a press release issued on 11 June. Earlier, Surat's Hemil Mangukiya and Hyderabad's Mohammed Asfan had also died fighting the Russia-Ukraine war.
