WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims and West Bengal Elections

A video of a constable being beaten for allegedly stealing shirts from a mall in Lucknow has gone viral on social media, with the false claim that his name is ‘Salim.’

The video shows the constable being held by his shirt and getting beaten by the mob of people around him. However, the cop’s name is Adesh Kumar – not Salim – who was suspended by the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Dhruva Kant Thakur, after the matter came to light.

You can read our fact-check here.