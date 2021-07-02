WebQoof Recap: Of 'Religious Conversion Scam' and Tokyo Olympics

Hindi TV news channel News Nation aired a bulletin on Tuesday, 22 June, which linked a clip of two persons discussing the lack of government jobs for people with hearing disability to an ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an alleged religious conversion scam.

The anchor, Anurag Dixit, said that children with speech and hearing disabilities were being targeted and added that the ATS was going to interrogate the owner of Noida Deaf Society, Ruma Roka.