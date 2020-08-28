WebQoof Recap: Factual Errors in ‘Delhi Riots 2020’ Book & More

A book, authored by Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra, on the violence that gripped the national capital in February claims to be a “serious document of intense research” which needs to be “seriously studied by the Government of India”.

The book ran into trouble when its initial publisher Bloomsbury pulled the plug on it, as a massive debate on its veracity erupted online. We at The Quint have accessed and scanned the Bloomsbury draft of the book and found that far from being based on a “fact-finding mission” it is replete with factual errors, unsubstantiated claims, and conspiracy theories.