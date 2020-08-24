Supreme Court of India Changed Its Motto? No, Viral Claim is False

Several users on social media have claimed that the Supreme Court has changed its motto from ‘Satyamev Jayate’ to ‘Yato Dharma Tato Jaya’ as can be seen in the collegium's statement released on 17 August regarding the elevation of six advocates to judges of the Delhi High Court.

However, the SC's logo has always included the motto ‘Yato Dharma Tato Jaya’, while that of the Government of India and High Courts reads ‘Satyamev Jayate’. It hasn't been changed recently.