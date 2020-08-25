Hyd Family Dispute Over Ganesh Idol Shared With Fake Communal Spin

On running a keyword search, we found an article by The News Minute which quoted the Hyderabad police as clarifying that the incident was an argument between members of the same family over installation of the Ganesh idol and that they all belonged to the same faith.

Speaking to TNM, Station House Officer Mughalpura police station, said, “This is utter fake news. All those seen in the video are from the same religion, caste and even from the same family, they are relatives. One side of the family opposed installing Ganesh idol in front of their house. The other side asked what is the problem as the idol is kept at the location every year. They had an argument and the fight started after the hand of the idol broke,” said the officer who added, “There is no communal angle to this incident.”.

We also found that the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar had taken to Twitter to issue a clarification about the same incident and said that there was no communal angle involved as was being claimed on social media. The Twitter handle of Hyderabad Police also retweeted this.