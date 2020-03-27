WebQoof Recap: From COVID-19 Being Airborne to Misleading Cures

However, the article does not link to any studies that verify that COVID-19 can survive in air, or on plastic, paper, steel or cardboard and only says that studies are being conducted – by WHO and other scientific bodies – to determine how long the virus can stay on the mentioned surfaces. There is no comment from WHO yet as to how long the virus is detectable on surfaces.

Moreover, the CNBC article talks about ‘airborne-transmission’ although WHO has clearly said that there is thus far no evidence to support the same, and stated that the only case it may happen, like in other viral respiratory diseases, is “during aerosol-generating procedures (eg, tracheal intubation, bronchoscopy).” For such procedures, WHO had recommended airborne precautions.

