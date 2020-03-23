COVID-19 Vaccine Ready, Can Cure Patients in 3 Hours? Fake Alert!

As the whole world has almost come to a standstill due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, a message, along with a picture, is being circulated to claim that doctors have finally found the cure for COVID-19.

The message reads, “Great news! Carona virus vaccine ready. Able to cure patient within 3 hours after injection. Hats off to US Scientists. Right now Trump announced that Roche Medical Company will launch the vaccine next Sunday, and millions of doses are ready from it !!! #Covid_19india #Corona (sic).”