COVID-19 Strain Less Virulent in India? Experts Deny Swamy’s Claim
As the number of novel coronavirus cases continue to climb in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter on Tuesday, 24 March, to claim that the COVID-19 strain in India is ‘less virulent mutation’.
He attributed the information to his ‘US-based scientist friend Ramesh Swamy’ and wrote, “Uniquely it (COVID-19) is able to be targeted and defeated more effectively by our body’s natural defensive mechanism that the strains abroad.”
At a time when there is fear and panic about coronavirus, this tweet has garnered over 46,000 reactions and has been retweeted by over 10,000 users. But what is the basis of Swamy’s claim? And is it true that the virus can be defeated by our body’s ‘natural defensive mechanism’?
‘No Evidence to Prove What Swamy Says’
To understand the basis of Swamy’s tweet, we got in touch with Dr Rajni Kant Srivastava, Director of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur, who said that no such study has been carried in India to claim that the strain of virus in India is less virulent.
He further said that every country has a different climate and a different population and this assertion can’t be based on any one country. A person’s immunity would be different depending on which their body will respond.
“There is a possibility, but no such study suggests this as of now,” Dr Rajni Kant said.
Dr Shaheed Jameel, a leading virologist, also refuted the claim and said that there is no evidence or basis to this claim. He also added that such statements lead to chaos and do more harm than good to people.
“There are only two virus sequences from India available in the global India database, which has over 1,100 other sequences. You can’t make these judgments based on two sequences,” Dr Jameel.
He further goes on to say that these two sequences were from the first two cases of the Kerala students who had come from Wuhan adding that ‘we don’t have enough information on virus so how can we say this’.
Further, scientists in India are trying to find out how the virus mutates. Speaking to Economic Times, Professor of Microbiology and Cell Biology at the Indian Institute of Science, S Vijaya said that ‘virus mutation needs to be known to correlate the sequence variation and its severity’.
However, a molecular geneticist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, who is studying the novel coronavirus has told The Washington Post that the mutation rate of the virus suggests that a single vaccine (once developed) could be used to cure the novel coronavirus.
According to the report, the scientists have said that the strains look pretty much the same everywhere and there is no evidence that some strains are deadlier than others.
The virus which started in Wuhan has now become a pandemic with over 4,50,000 active cases across the world. Evidently, there is very little evidence to support Swamy’s statement. And in the absence of any such study or available research material the statement is misleading.
