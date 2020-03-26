COVID-19 Strain Less Virulent in India? Experts Deny Swamy’s Claim

Further, scientists in India are trying to find out how the virus mutates. Speaking to Economic Times, Professor of Microbiology and Cell Biology at the Indian Institute of Science, S Vijaya said that ‘virus mutation needs to be known to correlate the sequence variation and its severity’.

However, a molecular geneticist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, who is studying the novel coronavirus has told The Washington Post that the mutation rate of the virus suggests that a single vaccine (once developed) could be used to cure the novel coronavirus.

According to the report, the scientists have said that the strains look pretty much the same everywhere and there is no evidence that some strains are deadlier than others.

The virus which started in Wuhan has now become a pandemic with over 4,50,000 active cases across the world. Evidently, there is very little evidence to support Swamy’s statement. And in the absence of any such study or available research material the statement is misleading.

