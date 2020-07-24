WebQoof Recap: Trump on COVID-19 Tests; ‘Prodigy’ Prathap’s Drones

On Tuesday, 21 July, US President Donald Trump stated that the nation was “leading the world” in terms of COVID-19 testing, but the data available in the public domain doesn’t quite back Trump’s claims.

While touting the number of tests done in the US, Trump also added that India ranked second in testing.

“Second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and four million. I think that we are doing a tremendous amount of testing,” Trump said.

But none of the claims add up. Here’s a look at the numbers to understand where the two countries stand.