The Truth Behind Many Claims of Prodigy ‘Drone Scientist’ Prathap

Prathap NM, a young man from Karnataka, also hailed as India’s youngest ‘drone scientist’, found himself in a controversy after a German company stated that the drone flashed by Prathap as his creation during a TV interview was actually developed by them and displayed at an Exhibition centre in 2018.

Prathap rose to fame with his claim of having made 600 drones from e-waste at the age of 22, a story which was covered by several news outlets including Deccan Herald and India Times. However, the ‘young scientist’ is yet to produce any proof whatsoever to support his long list of achievements.

Earlier on 7 July, The Quint debunked a viral claim stating that after recognising his achievements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to induct Prathap into the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).