WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Tokyo Olympics & More
From misinformation around Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to closing ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
From misinformation around the viral Lucknow girl, who thrashed the cab driver, getting arrested to the impostor account of Pakistani javelin athlete congratulating "idol" Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, here's what misled the public this week.
1. No, This Isn’t a Video of the 'Lucknow Girl' Who Beat Up a Cab Driver
A video is being shared on social media that claims to show Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, the woman in the viral video who beat up a cab driver in the middle of a road in Lucknow, being arrested.
However, we found that the woman seen in the viral video is Rajasthan's Anuradha Choudhary, an accused in over 12 criminal cases. The video could be traced back to 2016 at least.
2. No, Viral Video Doesn't Show Mosque Being Demolished in UP's Unnao
A video of a demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao is being shared to claim that a mosque, along with some houses, was razed in the process.
However, The Quint's WebQoof team spoke to Rakesh Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate, Unnao, who told us that no mosque was demolished and the structure seen in the video is the "gate of an illegal society".
3. News Outlets Fall For Arshad Nadeem's Fake Account Congratulating Neeraj Chopra
After Neeraj Chopra won the Gold medal at the men's Javelin final in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a tweet by an account in the name of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, congratulating Chopra, started doing the rounds. Nadeem was competing with Chopra and he finished fifth in the competition.
This tweet was then picked up by several news outlets including Times Now, NDTV Hindi, Loksatta, Live Hindustan among others.
We found that the tweet was from an impostor account and not from the official account of Arshad Nadeem. The Twitter IDs, which is unique to every account, of both the accounts didn't match.
4. Old Video From Japan Shared as Visuals From 'Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony'
A six-minute video is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the "wonderful closing ceremony" at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
However, we traced the video back to 2013, which showed students from a university in Japan performing synchronised precision walking (collective action), or 'Shudankodo' as it is known as in Japanese.
5. No, That’s Not the Khel Ratna Award, It's the Param Vir Chakra
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 6 August, announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will henceforth be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, several politicians shared a photo of the PM thanking him for this, with the photo of the 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award' medal.
However, we found that the medal in the photo is of the Param Vir Chakra, the country's highest military honour.
