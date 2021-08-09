No, This Isn’t a Video of the 'Lucknow Girl' Who Beat Up a Cab Driver
The woman seen in the viral video, that could be traced back to 2017, is Rajasthan's Anuradha Choudhary.
A video is being shared on social media that claims to show Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, the woman who beat up a cab driver in the middle of a road in Lucknow, being arrested.
However, we found that the woman seen in the viral video is Rajasthan's Anuradha Choudhary, an accused in over 12 criminal cases. The video could be traced back to 2017.
Further, while an FIR has been registered against Yadav, she hadn't been arrested at the time of writing the article.
CLAIM
The video is being shared on Instagram with users claiming that the woman who thrashed the man has been arrested.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We scanned through the comments on an Instagram post and found that users had suggested that it is an old video and that the woman seen in the visuals is one "Anandpal's wife."
We then searched on Google with relevant keywords and came across a PTI article dated 31 July that mentioned that Rajasthan's 'Revolver Rani' Anuradha Chaudhary, accused in over 12 criminal cases and an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh, had been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur by Delhi Police.
Anandpal Singh was killed in 2017 in a police encounter in Rajasthan.
Next, a YouTube search with keywords 'Anuradha Chaudhary police' led us to a video uploaded in 2017 that carried the viral visuals and the caption along with the video identified the woman as Anuradha Choudhary.
Further, SP Sikar Kuwar Rastradeep confirmed to The Quint's WebQoof team that the woman seen in the video is Anuradha Chaudhary.
HAS THE LUCKNOW GIRL BEEN ARRESTED?
An FIR had been lodged against a woman, who, in a viral video, was seen thrashing a man at a crossing, as bystanders and traffic police looked on.
The FIR was registered against the woman, Priyadarshini Narayan, on the complaint of the man Shahadat Ali.
As per the police, the case was filed under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code, The Indian Express reported.
However, we couldn't find any news reports mentioning that she had been arrested.
Evidently, social media users shared an old video with a false claim that it shows the woman who had beaten up a cab driver in Lucknow.
(With inputs from Indian Express)
