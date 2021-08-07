No, That’s Not the Khel Ratna Award, It's the Param Vir Chakra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 6 August, announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will henceforth be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. This, he said, was done for "respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country”.

Following this, several politicians shared a photo of the PM thanking him for this, with the photo of the 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award' medal.

However, we found that the medal in the photo is of the Param Vir Chakra, the country's highest military honour.