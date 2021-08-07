Neeraj Chopra, India's Real-Life Superhero

Chopra was already an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion. But in the absence of any medals at the World Championships, the young man was always on trial in the major international competitions. No longer. Gold in Tokyo puts to rest all debate about the legacy of Chopra not only in Indian sport, but also as an elite international artist who can paint the sky with his javelin.

The transformation of Chopra from a teenager just trying to shed some excess calories to a champion that produces persistent works of excellence is nothing short of a fairy tale journey.

Much has been made of Chopra’s medicine ball throw. He bends backward into an arc, with a 4kg ball held aloft in his arms over the head, propelling himself outward only moments before he appears to touch the ground. He claims to have thrown the ball 30m, underlining the kind of fitness and strength that he has built into his body with years of effort and training.

But he really blossomed and learnt the technical nuances of the sport from Gerry Calvert, the Aussie who also trained cricketer Mitchell Johnson. And his growth as a force to reckon with in the sport has gained an edge under the tutelage of Klaus Bartonietz, who is currently training Chopra.