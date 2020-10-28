US Elections: Tech Giants Are Trying to Avoid a Repeat of 2016

Popular social media platforms, especially Facebook came under the scanner after the 2016 Presidential Elections following charges that fake news and misinformation on these platforms influenced the outcome of the election which saw Donald Trump becoming the President of the United States.

This mounted pressure on Facebook and others to tackle the problem of polarisation, hate speech and disinformation. In December 2016, Facebook for the first time toyed with the idea of hiring third-party fact-checkers to combat this menace. Since then, several methods have been deployed for stronger detection and verification of misinformation by the platform. However, the tech platforms continue to face the heat with critics demanding stricter policies on content moderation and increased transparency.