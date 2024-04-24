Old Video Passed off as ‘EVM Fraud’ by BJP During 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

A video showing a man removing slips from a voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

What do viral posts say?: People shared the video with a caption that said, "BJP knows their defeat is 100% sure. Therefore, doing unethical, unconstitutional works to manipulate the EVMs. Supreme Court must direct ECI to look into matters immediately."