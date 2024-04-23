ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Does This Image Show MS Dhoni Expressing Support for Congress in Elections? No!

Neither is this image of MS Dhoni recent nor is it related to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

An image of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is being shared to claim that it shows him asking people to vote for Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

  • Those sharing the video have uploaded it saying, "Dhoni asking people of India to vote for Congress."

Neither is this image of MS Dhoni recent nor is it related to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

When this report was being written, the video had recorded over seven thousand views on the platform. Archives of similar claims can be seen here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: This photograph of Dhoni dates back to October 2020 and showed him celebrating his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reaching six million on Twitter (now known as X).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What led us to the truth?: A simple reverse image search using the help of Google Lens directed us to the same image shared on the official Instagram handle of CSK.

  • It was shared on 5 October 2020 and was captioned, "andri filled Thala Dharisanam as our Twitter fam becomes 6 Million Strong! #SixerOnTwitter #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

  • Next, we found a different post published on the same day on their official X account that celebrated the team reaching six million followers. The video showed different players from the team thanking people.

News reports: NDTV and News18 had shared reports mentioning about CSK gaining six million followers on the platform, which further corroborated all the aforementioned details.

Conclusion: It is clear that the image is old and is being shared with a misleading context.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×