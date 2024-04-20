Fake Opinion Poll Results of Lok Sabha 2024 Elections By Axis Goes Viral as Real

A set of photos have gone viral on social media to claim that they show the results of an opinion poll survey conducted by the polling agency Axis My India on the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google and did not find any news report covering this survey.
We also did not find these polls on their official website.
We looked at their X (formerly Twitter) where they shared a press release stating that these viral graphics are fake.
It also stated that Axis My India has not published any pre-poll or opinion poll and they will only share exit polls after the general elections.
The Chairman and Managing Director of Axis My India, Pradeep Gupta, also shared the press release on X refuting the claims.
Conclusion: A fake opinion poll showing BJP with low numbers is going viral on social media as real.
