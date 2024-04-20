ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fake Opinion Poll Results of Lok Sabha 2024 Elections By Axis Goes Viral as Real

The Chairman & Managing Director of Axis My India clarified on X that these claims are carrying a fake survey.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A set of photos have gone viral on social media to claim that they show the results of an opinion poll survey conducted by the polling agency Axis My India on the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

  • The results in the viral images project that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lose seats to the the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

  • It also states that the BJP will lose out on 94 seat in "almost every state".

The Chairman & Managing Director of Axis My India clarified on X that these claims are carrying a fake survey.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The Chairman & Managing Director of Axis My India clarified on X that these claims are carrying a fake survey.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: FB/Screenshot)

(Similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: These polls are fake.

  • Axis My India along with the Chairman and Managing Director, Pradeep Gupta, refuted the viral claims by sharing a press release on X (formerly Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google and did not find any news report covering this survey.

  • We also did not find these polls on their official website.

  • We looked at their X (formerly Twitter) where they shared a press release stating that these viral graphics are fake.

  • It also stated that Axis My India has not published any pre-poll or opinion poll and they will only share exit polls after the general elections.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Axis My India, Pradeep Gupta, also shared the press release on X refuting the claims.

0

Conclusion: A fake opinion poll showing BJP with low numbers is going viral on social media as real.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Election Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×