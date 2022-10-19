No, the Video Doesn't Show MP CM Watching People Being Thrashed on TV
The original video is from June 2021, which shows him smiling during PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.
A video which shows Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan smiling while watching police personnel beat up some people on television is being shared with a claim that he was "enjoying" the sight of people being thrashed.
The claim comes after the recent protests in the state against the government on the issue of unemployment.
However, we found that neither is the video recent, nor does it show Chouhan laughing at people. The original video, which was uploaded in June 2021 on the official Instagram handle of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, shows him watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on his television.
The PM can be heard requesting the people of Dulariya village of MP to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
CLAIM
The claim, originally in Hindi, reads, "देश के बेरोजगार युवाओं पर सरकारी पुलिस की लाठियां बरस रही है और उस पर हमारे प्रदेश के मुखिया आदरणीय शिवराज सिंह चौहान मुस्कुरा कर आनंद ले रहे हैं यह इस देश के युवाओं को देखना चाहिए समझना चाहिए कि हमारे सरकार में बैठे नुमाइंदे किस तरह की सोच और विचार रखते हैं एक दृश्य."
(Translation: The police is beating up the unemployed youth of the country and our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is enjoying it with a smile. The youth of this country should see the kind of mentality people sitting in positions of power have.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched for the video on the official social media handles of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and came across a video uploaded to his Instagram handle on 27 June 2021.
On comparing one of the frames of both the videos, we found that they are from the same incident.
The original video showed Chouhan smiling while watching Mann Ki Baat. In this video, the PM can be heard talking to one of the residents of Dulariya village in Madhya Pradesh over the issue of vaccination.
Clearly, the video on the television screen has been edited to add the visuals of police thrashing people to push the false claim.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.