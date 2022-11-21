Fact-Check: Altered ‘Exit Poll’ Results Predict Massive Win For AAP in Gujarat

A purported 'exit poll', which shows a landslide win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat in the upcoming elections, is being shared on social media to claim that the party will comfortably form the government in the state.

But it defies logic because: The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on 1 December and 5 December, the results of which will be announced on 8 December.

Exit polls are conducted after the voting has concluded to predict the election results.

So, what's the truth?: This image has been edited. The original bulletin, by Hindi news channel ABP News, shows the ABP- C-Voter survey which was held during the five states elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Goa in the beginning of 2022.