Edited Clip Viral to Claim PM, Ministers Called For 'Removal of Sikhs From Army'

The audio in which a person can be heard speaking against the Sikhs in the India Army is that of conversation which purportedly happened on Clubhouse.

Several people shared a screen recording of the conversation on Twitter. It was first uploaded on 5 January by a Twitter user. (Note: We have refrained from using the audio embed in our story, however an archived version of the tweet can be seen here.)

OpIndia's (a right wing outlet which is notorious for peddling misinformation) Nupur Sharma, who can also be seen in the screenshot of the Clubhouse discussion, has claimed that the conversation happened months ago.

We have not been able to independently verify the audio clip, but it is evident that an undated conversation has been added to the video of a meeting chaired by the prime minister to give it a false spin.