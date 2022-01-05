PM Modi's Punjab Visit Cancelled: 2 Angles to the Fiasco - Security & Politics

The politics following the fiasco is now starting to unfold.

BJP president JP Nadda and several others BJP leaders also attacked the Punjab government for the alleged "security lapse".

BJP general secretary CT Ravi even went to the extent of tweeting "Desh ke gaddaro ko goli maaro (Shoot the traitors)".

Pro-BJP channels are running, "Modi managed to escape danger".

The narrative basically is basically to highlight the alleged "security threat in Punjab" from "anti-nationals" and how the PM was in danger because of it.

The political spin is also evident from the fact that this is not the first time that the PM's convoy got stranded but the allegation that his "life was under threat" is being made for the first time in such a situation.