Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali Boycotts Presidential Polls
Ayali said the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to extend support to Droupadi Murmu.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday, 18 July, boycotted the Presidential polls, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu.
The Dakha MLA said he spoke to voters and workers in his constituency, and took the decision considering the "sentiments of 'Panth' (Sikh community).
SAD has three legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.
In a video message, Ayali said he is boycotting the poll on his own and the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to extend support to Murmu.
However, the Dakha MLA said he has no opposition to the candidature of Murmu.
Party Leadership Did Not Consult Me, Says Ayali
"But when the party decided to vote for the BJP candidate, I was not consulted. Even the Sikh community was also not consulted," he said.
He alleged that there had always been discrimination against Punjab.
Referring to Punjab issues, Ayali raised the matter of handing over of Punjabi-speaking areas to the state besides the non-resolution of contentious river water sharing issue.
He said after the BJP came to power, there were many expectations from it for the resolution of Punjab issues. "Be it the weakness of our leadership, or some personal interests, I do not know what are the reasons but our issues remained unresolved," said Ayali.
He also criticised the Centre for announcing to give land to Haryana in Chandigarh for setting an additional building of the Vidhan Sabha.
Ayali also raised issues related to Panjab University, Bhakra Beas Management Board, release of Sikh prisoners who are in different jails despite completing their terms and banning of the "SYL" song sung by slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala and 'Rihaee' song by Kanwar Grewal.
"If the BJP wants to seek the support of people of Punjab and the Sikh community in future, then Punjab issues should be resolved on a priority," said Ayali.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.