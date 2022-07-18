Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali Boycotts Presidential Polls

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday, 18 July, boycotted the Presidential polls, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The Dakha MLA said he spoke to voters and workers in his constituency, and took the decision considering the "sentiments of 'Panth' (Sikh community).

SAD has three legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.

In a video message, Ayali said he is boycotting the poll on his own and the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to extend support to Murmu.