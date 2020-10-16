Trump’s Repetitive Lies and Biden’s Half-Truths at The Town Halls

Trump stated that the COVID-19 death rate in “the U.K. is up 2,500 percent, the EU is up 722 percent and the United States is down 21 percent.”

It is unclear which time periods were used by Trump to arrive at these figures, since he doesn’t specify any. According to our calculations with the data provided by statistics and data analysis site, Our World In Data, Trump is calculating the percentage change of COVID-19 deaths from their peak in April to that of today.

However, for European Union and the United Kingdom, he has used the figures of their lowest COVID-19 death figures in the month of August to calculate the percentage change up to 15 October.

Thus, Trump’s comparison of his peak figures with EU and UK’s lowest figure is unfair and a misleading statement on the COVID-19 death rates in these regions.

It also important to note that the number of daily deaths in UK and EU have consistently remained lower than US.