In Town Hall, Biden Addresses COVID, LGBTQ Rights, Tax Cuts & More

Speaking at the town hall at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia on Thursday night, 15 October (ET), former Vice President Joe Biden addressed several issues pertinent to the US as he answered questions from voters ahead of the US Presidential elections in November.

The town hall, moderated by the ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, was scheduled after US President Donald Trump declined to participate in the second debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates directed it to be held virtually, following Trump testing positive for coronavirus. The debate had been scheduled for Thursday night as well.

According to The New York Times, Biden’s town hall comprised of nearly 20 voters from across Pennsylvania, of varying political views, who were present to ask him questions.

Meanwhile, Trump held his own NBC News town hall at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami simultaneously, competing with the Biden event.