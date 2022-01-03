Digvijaya Singh's Speech, Quoting Savarkar From His Book, Shared Out of Context

A short clip of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh where he can be heard saying that "the cow is such an animal which rolls around in its own mal (dirt), so how can it be our mother, and there should be no problem in consuming beef" is being circulated on social media, claiming that the words are his own.

However, we found that in the full video, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was speaking about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (also known as Veer Savarkar), who, according to Singh, had written in his book that 'Hinduism has no relation to the Hindutva, and that there should be no problem in consuming cow meat'.