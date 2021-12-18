'Inflation, Employment Big Questions': Rahul, Priyanka Start Padayatra in Amethi
The six-km march is being viewed as a part of the party's ongoing 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'.
Ahead of the Assembly elections in multiple states in 2022, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set on a foot march (padayatra) on Saturday, 18 December, in Rahul Gandhi's former Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi.
The visit marks Rahul Gandhi's return to Amethi after 2.5 years, following his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
The 6 kilometre (km) march is being viewed as a part of the party's ongoing 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' – a nationwide agitation against the escalating inflation in the country. Addressing a crowd in Jagdishpur on Saturday, the leader said:
"I came into politics in 2004. Amethi was the city where I contested my first election. People of Amethi have taught me a lot about politics. You have shown me the way to politics and I want to thank each and everyone from Amethi."Rahul Gandhi, as per news agency ANI
The Congress MP, in a scathing attack aimed at the central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, stated that the inflation, pain and sadness in our country is "the work of the Hindutvawadis."
Continuing his criticism of the BJP administration, he said,
"You are aware of the situation today. Unemployment and inflation are the biggest questions that neither the CM nor PM will answer. PM was taking a dip in Ganga a few days back but won't talk about unemployment."Rahul Gandhi, as per ANI
Earlier, Congress MLC Deepak Singh had said that the foot march would start from Jagdishpur and culminate at Jamo in Gauriganj.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a rally in Shahjahanpur, where he laid the foundation stone for the upcoming Ganga Expressway.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.