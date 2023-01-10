Fact-Check: No, Cristiano Ronaldo Didn’t Say He Loves Islam The Most

A photo of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo seated on a stage in front of a burqa-clad woman – in the presence of a large audience – is being shared on social media platforms.

The claim: The photo is being shared with the claim that when a woman in Saudi Arabia asked him about what he loves the most, he replied saying that he loves Islam.

It comes against the backdrop of Ronaldo joining Riyadh-based Saudi Arabian football Club Al Nassr FC.