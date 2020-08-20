COVID-19 Is Bad Enough, Fake News Is Making It Worse and Deadlier

“Next day, when we went there, we found out that it was because of wrong messages on WhatsApp. They got the message that doctors will come and inject you with the coronavirus, after which they will take you to a quarantine facility and kill you. This is how they were misguided that’s why they were so aggressive,” she added.

This is one of the many incidents of mob violence in India due to misleading and fake forwards.

So, to fight this virus, fight misinformation. Follow your doctor's advice if you fall sick and not the advice you receive on WhatsApp. Verify every bit of information that you receive about the virus. Exercise caution and be safe.