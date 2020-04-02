MP Doctors Pelted With Stones While COVID-19 Contact Tracing
Two women doctors were injured on Wednesday, 1 April, in Indore when a team of five health officials was pelted with stones while they were trying to trace a person who had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient earlier, police said. The incident occurred in the Taat Patti Bakhal area.
A woman doctor said they were rescued by police personnel. "The moment we started enquiring about a particular person's health, people started protesting and later some of them hurled stones. We were saved by police," she said.
Meanwhile, terming the incident as “very unfortunate”, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Pravin Jadia said that medical personnel were working to protect people from coronavirus but were being attacked.
A case has been registered at Chhatripura police station. A police official said that miscreants also broke barricades.
Sources in the police told The Quint,
(With inputs from PTI.)
