MP Doctors Pelted With Stones While COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Two women doctors were injured on Wednesday, 1 April, in Indore when a team of five health officials was pelted with stones while they were trying to trace a person who had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient earlier, police said. The incident occurred in the Taat Patti Bakhal area.

A woman doctor said they were rescued by police personnel. "The moment we started enquiring about a particular person's health, people started protesting and later some of them hurled stones. We were saved by police," she said.