CLAIMAdding to his list of COVID-19 misinformation, US President Donald Trump at a White House press briefing on Thursday, 23 April, claimed that injecting people with disinfectants and exposure to sunlight can possibly kill the coronavirus."So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous – whether it's ultraviolet or just a very powerful light – and I think you said that hasn't been checked because of the testing. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you're going to test that, too," Trump said.He also said, "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."The president's remarks are being widely shared on all social media platforms.WHAT'S THE TRUTH?There are two parts to Trump's claim:Use of disinfectant to treat COVID-19Sunlight as a cure for COVID-19We decided to look into each claim separately.First, there have been no studies which suggest that injecting disinfectants can help cure COVID-19 in any possible way. The Quint's WebQoof team spoke to Dr Suranjit Chatterjee from Apollo Hospital, who told us that it's a bizarre and dangerous comment and injecting disinfectant in the blood can be life-threatening.Although, Trump didn't specify which disinfectant, companies involved in the manufacturing of disinfectants have come out to issue clarifications.Alexios Mantzarlis is one of the founding directors of International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) and currently the News and Information Credibility Lead at Google News Lab.Coming to Trump's second claim about sunlight eliminating coronavirus, there have been several studies on the relation between COVID-19 and a rise in temperature. However, most of these studies have been performed under lab conditions and experts have warned against drawing any conclusions too soon.The World Health Organisation has also clarified that exposure to UV radiation can cause skin irritability."Studies have shown that the novel coronavirus is destroyed at a temperature as high as 56 degrees. Exposure to this temperature is also harmful to the human body. Hence, relying on high temperature is not recommended," Dr Chatterjee said, when asked about sunlight and its impact on COVID-19.He further mentioned that sunlight can act as a good disinfectant for objects but it's only bizarre to think that it can help in the treatment of coronavirus in any way.