WhatsApp Puts Limits on Forwards to Stem Spread of Fake News

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic on a global scale, another battle is being fought by people on the digital scale: misinformation or fake news. WhatsApp has been the preferred means of communication by many during these stressful times.

However, that has also given rise to misinformation being spread on the platform. WhatsApp, on 7 April, in a statement announced that it is introducing limits on these forwarded messages in a bid to slow down the spread of misinformation.