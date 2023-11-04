Semi-final: The Big Difference Between BJP and Congress in Poll-bound States

The state assembly polls this month in five states across the country have acquired special significance as a kind of semi-final match between the ruling BJP and the recently formed Congress-led INDIA alliance before next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

While in three states Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, it is a direct contest between the two national parties, in Telangana and Mizoram, the Congress is facing ruling regional parties and would score a major political point over the BJP if it were to do well.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these elections are an acid test of whether he has been able to carry out of his earlier promise of a Congress mukt Bharat, snuffing out India’s oldest party.