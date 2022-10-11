No, This Video Doesn't Show Gujarat BJP Leader Distributing Chicken and Liquor
The video shows TRS leader, Rajanala Srihari, distributing chicken and liquor in Warangal, Telangana on Dussehra.
A video showing a group of people distributing chicken and a bottle of liquor mostly to men dressed in khaki uniforms is being shared as a video from Gujarat with a claim that the a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader did so ahead of the elections.
However, we found that the video is from Warangal, Telangana and it shows Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, Rajanala Srihari, distributing chicken and liquor to party workers on Dussehra.
CLAIM
The video of the man distributing chicken and liquor bottles is being shared with several claims, such as –
Video shows BJP leader distributing liquor and chicken in Telangana.
A politician distributing the items in Gujarat, which is a dry state.
BJP leader handing out chicken and liquor in Gujarat.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search.
This led us to a report by NDTV, which carried a section of the video and mentioned that it showed TRS leader, Rajanala Srihari, distributing chicken and liquor on the occasion of Dussehra.
The report mentioned that the incident took place in Telangana's Warangal.
Media organisation Outlook India shared a photo from the event, crediting it to news agency PTI. Outlook, too, identified him as TRS leader Rajanala Srihari.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more reports on the incident and came across a longer version of the same video by The Print, which also shared it with the same information.
Several other media organisations such as Hindustan Times, Indian Express, and The Telegraph published reports with the same visuals.
Evidently, the incident took place in Telangana, where TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributed live chicken and liquor to workers in Warangal on Dussehra.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.