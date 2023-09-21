Did Canada Ban the RSS Amid Diplomatic Row? No, Claim Is Misleading

A video showing a man speaking about banning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Canada is going viral on social media to claim that the Canadian government made this announcement.
This comes amid the diplomatic tension brewing between Canada and India over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
What does he say in the video?: The man states that 'the NCCM is calling for four additional actions', these include:
Immediate recalling of Canada's ambassador to India.
Expelling the Indian ambassador to Canada.
Freezing trade negotiations between the two countries including but not limited to Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Banning the RSS under the listing provisions under the Criminal Code and removal of its agents from Canada.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the man in the video specifies NCCM's representation while delivering his speech.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and came found NCCM's YouTube account.
The channel carried an extended version of the viral video which showed NCCM CEO Stephen Brown delivering a speech at a press conference held by NCCM and the World Sikh Organisation of Canada (WSO).
This video was shared on 21 September.
It showed Brown stating the same four points as heard in the viral video.
These points were also mentioned in the description of the video.
The clipped version was uploaded on NCCM's official Instagram page and can be viewed here.
The viral video also carried a watermark of the TikTok account, @nccmuslims.
The account posted this video on 20 September with a caption stating that it shows Brown's speech.
NCCM is an independent body: We checked NCCM's official website which confirmed that NCCM is not affiliated with the Canadian government.
The website's 'About Us' section states that NCCM is 'an independent, non-partisan and non-profit organisation'.
They also have a page dedicated to RSS on their website.
What's going on between India and Canada?: Amid heightened tensions between the two countries, Indian Visa services in Canada were suspended till further notice on Thursday, 21 September.
On 18 September Canadian after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of having a possible role to play in the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Conclusion: The video does not show a Canadian government official demanding a ban on the RSS.
