BSNL Went From Making Profits in 2013 To Incurring Major Losses in 2023? No!

A claim is doing the rounds on social media platforms stating that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had reported a profit of Rs 10,183 crore in 2013, but incurred a major loss of Rs 13,356 crore in 2023.

What are users saying?: Questioning who is to be blamed for this decline, those sharing the posts said, "BSNL's profit in 2013 was 10183 crore, and in 2023 the loss increased to 13356 crore. Friends, who ruined BSNL?."